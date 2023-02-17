Days after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited removed the Lord Hanuman logo from Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT)-42, the image was seen back on the last day of Aero India 2023 on February 17.

#BREAKING | Mega Republic Impact: After Arnab's big Debate to launch #WhyNoHanumanLogo campaign, HAL brings back Lord Hanuman logo on HLFT-42, which was taken off from the fighter trainer aircraft on Day 2 of #AeroIndia2023 pic.twitter.com/RHdtvqbxhx — Republic (@republic) February 17, 2023

The HLFT-42 was on the display at the indoor pavilion of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Aero India 2023.

The development came after the logo was first seen on Day 1, February 13, of Aero India. However, it disappeared suddenly from the aircraft on the second day of the conclave.

Why was the Lord Hanuman logo removed?

HAL removed the Lord Hanuman logo from its HLFT-42 aircraft which was on display at the Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on February 14. Notably, the logo 'The storm is coming' slogan was seen on the vertical fin of the HAL aircraft at a static display.

Explaining the removal of the logo of Lord Hanuman from the aircraft, Chief Managing Director of HAL Dr DK Singh said, "We had put Lord Hanuman's picture to show the power of the aircraft, but after an internal discussion, we decided not to have it so we removed it.”

According to HAL, HLFT-42 is the 'Next Generation Supersonic Trainer' that will play an important role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system.

India has a long history of naming military ops and devices after Gods. From the war cry of India Army's Rajput Regiment 'Bol Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' (Victory to Lord Hanuman) to HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (Based on Lord Hanuman’s name Maruti), there are numerous examples were the mentions Gods and Goddesses are found.