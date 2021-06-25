Lord Jagannath Idol: Young Man Creates 'Gajanana Besha' With Ice-cream Sticks

A young man from Puri named Biswajit Nayak on Thursday made a miniature statue of the 'Gajanana Besha of Lord Jagannath' by using 1475 ice cream sticks, as Odisha prepared for the Snana Purnima at Jagannath temple,

Biswajit said, "It took me 15 days to make this 30-inches tall & 26-inches wide statue. On the occasion of Devasnana Purnima, I dedicate this to devotees."

Ahead of the Snana Purnima, the Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri was illuminated on Wednesday evening. The gates of the 11th-century temple will open on June 25 after several weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Jagannath's Bathing Rituals Held Amid COVID Restrictions

The annual bathing rituals of the trinity of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath were held on Thursday without devotees and amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said. The 'Snana Yatra' is held on the full-moon day in 'Jyestha' month of the Hindu calendar, considered to be the birthday of Lord Jagannath, ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The district administration disallowed devotees from witnessing the 'Devasnana' festival for the second consecutive year in the wake of the pandemic, and beefed up security around the 12th-century shrine, imposing prohibitory orders since Wednesday night in order to ensure there is no congregation of people, the officials said. Puri District Magistrate-cum Collector Samarth Verma said the state government had made elaborate arrangements for a live telecast of the festival.

The deities were bathed with 108 pitchers of water drawn from a well called the 'Suna Kua' in the temple premises. The trinity was then decked up in the 'Gajanana' (elephant attire) or 'Ganesha Besha' and the daily food offering or 'Bhogalagi' prepared in full public view. The 'Chhera Pahnra' (sweeping the bathing platform) was performed by the royal priest, as the Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Divyasingha Deb, skipped the ritual in view of the pandemic.

