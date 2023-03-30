Lord Ram Our Country's Identity, Not Merely Embodiment In Stone Or Wood: Rajnath Singh

Lord Ram is India's identity and not merely an embodiment in stone or wood, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. He asserted the government will construct hospitals, schools, set up industries and also build temples. Singh was speaking at a conclave here on a day Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country.

"When the judgement was coming on the Ram temple issue, a deluge of thoughts were pouring in. From WhatsApp to Facebook, and on Twitter, the thoughts had started coming up like a swarm of flies. Some used to say, what will happen with a Ram Mandir. Some people had suggested that a hospital be built at the site, so that people can benefit from a hospital. Others said a school or college can be built in place of a temple, so people will be able to study. Some even suggested that an industry could be set up to bring job and livelihood for many," he said.

These were the people who did not know Lord Ram, and if they knew Him, they didn't understand Lord Ram, Singh said. If they understood Him, "they could not mentally embrace him," he said. These people consider Lord Ram as a mere idol or embodiment in stone, wood or soil, he said.

"Lord Ram is not merely an embodiment in stone, wood or soil, he is the centre of our culture and faith," the minister said. "Lord Ram is not just an idol for us, He is the centre of our culture and faith. Lord Ram is our identity as well as that of our country." The minister quoted a shloka and said the deity is revered as the "manifestation ('sakshat saakar roop') of dharma".

"So we decided we will build hospitals, schools and industry. And we will also build temples," he added. The result is in front of you, not only a grand Ram temple is being built, Ujjain's Mahakal temple, and in ancient city Kashi, Baba Vishwanath Mandir, are standing with their "full glory", the minister said.

These are not just temples, but symbols of "India's cultural renaissance", which are present today as an example before the world, he added. A large number of devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of Ram Navami in Ayodhya, while many thronged to the Ramjanmabhoomi site for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

The construction of a grand Ram temple is currently underway in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the "bhoomi pujan" for the temple on August 5, 2020. A Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple.

In his address, the defence minister also noted that the northeast has come closer to Delhi and 'dil' (heart) of people due to Centre's efforts. Today there is "unprecedented peace" in the northeast due to which AFSPA has been removed from various parts of the region, he said.

He also said that women are not less than men in any fields. Singh added that "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" is not merely a slogan but has become a people's movement. Today many truck and auto-rickshaw drivers carry the slogan proudly on their vehicles, he said. "As the defence minister, I can say that today, women, by becoming a part of the armed forces, are further strengthening it. They are flying fighter jets as fighter pilots. Recently, I approved the induction of women in artillery," he said.

With the participation of women in armed forces, we are moving ahead together in the direction of women empowerment and in strengthening of the armed forces, he said. The minister also asserted that in today's New India, there is "no room for an elitist mindset".