Lord Ram's Idol At Ayodhya To Be Clad In Khadi Angvastram As Part Of UP's Vocal For Local

In order to promote the Centre's 'Vocal for Local' pitch, Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya will be clad in clothes made of khadi. Ram Lalla will adorn a designer 'Khadi silk Angvastram’ as Vocal for Local has been the mantra of PM Modi. He has been stressing that the country should be more vocal about the local products.

The clothes have been designed by fashion designer Manish Tripathi, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Gramodyog department. Tripathi hails from UP's Ambedkar Nagar and spent most of his time in Lucknow. He said that this is an initiative to promote and create awareness about 'Khadi'.

While speaking to Republic, Tripathi said this is my life's best and the most important project as 'Khadi' has a special place in my heart.

"I have worked for various Bollywood celebrities all this while but this is my life's best and the most important work. I do not have words to express how I feel about this project. This happened as I have been working with Khadi for a very long time now and as a designer, I have a special liking for handwoven materials. Khadi has a special place in my heart," he said.

Designer Manish Tripathi has presented the first set of Khadi clothes to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Basant Panchami. With this initiative and the collaboration between the designer and the UP government, the aim is to attract the attention of the masses for Vocal for Local.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Verdict

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple. In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. They are currently conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya, which began on January 15 and will end on February 27.

(With ANI Inputs)