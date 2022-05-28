Lord Ram's Idol To Be Installed In Ayodhya Temple By January 2024, Says VHP Leader

Lord Ram's idol will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by January 2024, announced the Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Sharad Sharma. Notably, the foundation stone of the Sanctorum will be laid down on June 1 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The auspicious area where the idol of Lord Ram will be installed will be furnished with red stones. Speaking to ANI, VHP leader Sharad Sharma said,

"The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple would be prepared with the red stones which would be very fortunate. According to the Trust, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would be ready by January 2024 (Makar Sankranti) where Lord Ram would be placed and people would throng in numbers to offer prayers."

CM Yogi Adityanath to lay the foundation stone of the Sanctum Sanctorum

Elaborating on the events of laying the foundation stone of the Ram mandir, Sharma said CM Adityanath will offer the prayers at the temple and also lay the foundation stone of the Sanctum Sanctorum.

"As far as June 1 is concerned, the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum would be laid there. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Deputy Chief Minister, representatives from the RSS, VHP etc would be present at the event. The stone that would be laid was carved in 1990. It would be laid in the presence of the Chief Minister," VHP's Sharma said.

The temple is being built in such a way that the first rays of the Sun will fall on the Lord Ram's idol, informed the head priest of the Ram temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

"The devotees are expecting a huge and beautiful temple. The temple is being constructed in such a way that when there is a sunrise, the first rays should fall on Lord Ram," he said and added the importance of the red stone is that it will lead to the establishment of peace. The prayers relating to the laying of the foundation stone will continue for nine days.

It's pertinent to note the Ram mandir will be built by January 2024, just months before the Lok Sabha elections. BJP had mentioned in their manifesto of building the Ram Mandir in the current term.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: ANI / PTI