Lorry And Auto Crash Into Each Other In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Video Surfaces

In a shocking accident that took place in the Karattur area of Gopichettipalayam in Erode district, a lorry, and an auto crashed into each other. In the CCTV footage that has surfaced, the lorry is seen dragging the auto that was moving in the front after crashing into it for about 300 metres.

Family in car escapes the accident

A family of five people who were travelling in the car fortunately escaped the terrible accident whereas the lorry driver, Madhesh, who was said to be in an inebriated state was taken captive by the locals and then handed over to the police who registered a case against him.

Auto driver attacked by locals

Local sources said that as soon as the lorry driver was caught by the public, he was attacked by them before handing him over to the police. Police rushed to the spot and had taken Madhesh, the driver under their custody.

It is also said that it was a lorry carrying a tonne load of sugarcane and had taken the route inside the town. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.