Loss Of Every Single Penny To Be Compensated, Assures Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government will compensate every single penny for losses suffered in the floods that have ravaged the state.

A special 'girdawari (survey to assess losses)' will be conducted to assess the loss of crops, homes and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Punjab was battered by heavy downpour earlier this week.

Mann, on a tour of the affected areas, visited the Nihala Lavera village to oversee the relief and rescue operations.

Later, he inspected the work to plug a breach in the Dhussi 'bundh (earthen embankment)' in Mandala Channa of Jalandhar district.

The chief minister hopped onto a boat and mingled with the people as he inspected the work. He also appreciated the exemplary work being done by the volunteers and the district administration to plug the breach that occurred on Monday.

During his visit, Mann observed that it is strange that the opposition is grabbing the opportunity to settle political scores while he is busy serving Punjabis affected by the flood.

"This is shameful on the part of leaders of the opposition (parties) that they are stooping too low by slinging mud during this hour of crisis," he said.

He promised to reply to "these idle and rejected" political leaders once the security and the safety of the state's people is ensured.

Targeting Sunil Jakhar, chief of the BJP's Punjab unit, Mann said those boasting about the Centre releasing Rs 218 crore for the state need to remember that the fund was issued on July 10.

He said the state government cannot spend this amount in four days, adding that his dispensation's preventive measures, which were taken well in advance, minimised the losses.

"These shameless leaders must peep into their conscience before giving any such statement," he said.

Mann also questioned Jakhar's silence when former chief minister Amarinder Singh, now with the BJP, was accused of "misusing" rural development funds.

During his visit to Ferozepur earlier, Mann said detailed instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to immediately carry out 'girdawari' in the areas affected by the rain to ascertain the damage to crops, homes, animals and others on a priority.

He assured people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature's fury.

Mann said he has toured the state extensively to gauge the situation at the grassroot level.

The state government is duty-bound to help the people in this hour of crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this cause, Mann said and added that succour is being provided even to the last person in the state's far-flung areas.

The AAP leader said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst-affected areas so that people do not face any problem. Rescue and relief work in the worst-hit areas are being conducted on a priority, he said.

All the dams in the state are safe and water is flowing below the danger mark, he added.

The paddy crop in many fields was destroyed due to the heavy flow of water, the Punjab chief minister said.

However, to safeguard the interests of the farmers, the government will soon provide free saplings of high-yielding paddy varieties, Mann said.

The Punjab Agriculture University, the Agriculture Department's Punseed and others have been directed to plant saplings of these varieties.

These saplings will be ready in four-five days after which these will be disbursed free of cost, he said.