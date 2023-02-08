'Lost Decade' To 'decade Of India': PM Modi Shames UPA On Scams, Corruption & More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the UPA in the Parliament on Wednesday labeling the decade before 2014 as the 'lost decade'. The Prime Minister made the remarks while replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the session, Prime Minister Modi stated that during UPA rule, "India was discussed for its blackout days,” while adding that the biggest scams faced by the country happened with the Congress at the helm of administration.

“From 2004 to 2014, they lost the opportunity,” Prime Minister Modi stressed in Lok Sabha while stating that the UPA government came to be identified by “turning every opportunity into a problem.” He further pointed toward the expansion of technology and information domains and said “right at that point of time, (UPA) was entangled in 2G (scam).”

PM Modi lists scams under the UPA

The Prime Minister also stated that the UPA government was engaged in a ‘cash-for-vote' scam at the time of the India-US civil nuclear deal. “These games were played,” the Prime Minister exclaimed in the parliament while targeting UPA.

“In 2010, amid the commonwealth games, it was a big opportunity for India to display the youth of the nation in front of the world,” PM Modi stated in the parliament. However, taking another dig at UPA, he stressed on the CWG scam and said that the whole nation was forced to feel defamed due to it.

The Prime Minister took UPA in the cross hairs and stated that the administration was entangled in scams like the coal, 2G, and CWG while overlooking opportunities for the nation’s development.