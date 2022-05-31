Lot of greedy people in local bodies, govt will act against them: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, May 31 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said there are lot of greedy and corrupt people in local bodies in the state and his government will take strict action against them.

The Chief Minister, speaking at an event, said there were people in the local bodies who think it is their right to demand money.

Instead of working honestly and despite having a job, they become greedy and ask for illegal gratification for any work they do.

Such persons, who have accumulated assets by illegal means, are there in big numbers in the local bodies and representatives of local self government institutions should intervene in such issues and not turn a blind eye to them, Vijayan said.

The CM said that everyone knows where such greedy people belong and such individuals should know that they will have to go and stay there if they continue with their corrupt practices.

He made it clear that his government will not encourage such practices. PTI HMP ROH ROH

