Loud Bang, Forceful Jerk, Huge Crash: Bengaluru Shuttle Bus Mishap Survivor Recalls Horror

In the wee hours of Sunday, June 18, morning at around 5.15 am, a Bengaluru airport shuttle bus ferrying passengers from the newly-built terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport to terminal-1 crashed into an electric pole. All the passengers aboard the bus had come from abroad and the majority of them were being taken to domestic departure points at terminal-1. Most of these passengers were to travel to their respective cities and the remaining few were on their way to the taxi bay to reach Bengaluru.

Responding to the incident, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) issued a statement, saying, “At approximately 5.15 am on June 18, a shuttle bus operating between T-1 and T-2 of Bengaluru Airport collided with a pole near the T-2 arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 staff members) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.”

10 people injured in the incident

Vinay, one of the victim passengers while speaking to Republic, said, "We were returning from terminal-2 towards terminal-1, when we heard a loud bang with a forceful sudden jerk. All of us were thrown to one side of the bus. I received some scratches on my hands trying to avoid the fall, while all of the others present in the bus suffered injuries as the bus crashed with a pole even before we could realise what had happened.”

“We were all taken to a private hospital, where we were treated for our injuries. I do not know about the medical condition of the other passengers," the victim said.

It has been learnt that the airport staff had immediately been alerted after the incident, who at once reached the spot and assisted in shifting the passengers to the hospital and also provided them with first aid.

As per sources, some of the passengers on the severity of their injury were shifted to another hospital for better treatment, after the nature of their injury was considered to be worrying. However, no clarification has been given by the BIAL spokesperson in this regard.