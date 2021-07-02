Loud 'sonic Boom Sound' Heard In Bengaluru; Netizens Draw Parallel To World UFO Day

An ultrasonic loud boom sound left the people of Bengaluru confused on Friday and brought back last year's memory when a similar type of sound set the social media on buzz. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) confirmed the ultrasonic boom sound and revealed that the sound was heard in many parts of Bengaluru around 12;15 PM.

Notably, a similar kind of sound was heard across Bengaluru in May last year. The sound had rattled and confused many citizens and many kinds of rumours created a huge buzz on social media. Soon the Indian Air Force (IAF) revealed that it was an IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile that took off from the Bengaluru airport, resulting in the sonic boom.

'HAL can't comment on the loud sound reportedly heard'

HAL Spokesperson Gopal Sutar was quoted by ANI who said that regular sorties of fighters and trainee aircraft take place from the HAL airport and today was no different. On the recent sonic boom sound, the HAL said, "HAL can't comment on the loud sound reportedly heard today in Bengaluru."

Netizens react to the booming sound in Bengaluru

As soon as the booming sound was heard in various parts of Bengaluru, many drew parallels to World UFO Day while others shared their experiences.

July 2 (Today) - World UFO Day

And we heard sonic boom💥 in namma bengaluru this noon👽#SonicBoom #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/TdjpxSCxMo — Sanatani Kids (@SanataniKids) July 2, 2021

Heard a very loud blast like noise here in South Bengaluru at almost exactly 12:23pm on July 02, 2021. Reminds one of the sonic boom that was heard in Bengaluru last year, this seemed a little louder and the house shook for a second or two.#bengaluru #bangalore #bengalururains — Eyeappa (@Aiyappa) July 2, 2021

Powerful, thunderous #boom heard in several parts of #Bengaluru at about 12.20pm IST today leaving doors & windows rattled,& cars sirens go off! @BlrCityPolice @tv9kannada @isro



Btw, today also happens to be #WorldUFODay#JustSaying 🤷🏽‍♂️

Mother ship just landed somewhere?🛸👽🤭 pic.twitter.com/IK7bcPZrs8 — TejuTweets (@TweetsTeju) July 2, 2021

World UFO Day

World UFO Day is celebrated on the second day of July every year to spread awareness over unidentified flying objects and to acknowledge that it exists. This day was observed for the first time in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan.

This day is celebrated to commemorate the supposed UFO crash incident in Roswell New Mexico in 1947. As per reports, several researchers and paranormal enthusiasts gather for the UFO festival in Roswell every year. Until July 2 was officially declared as World UFO Day, the day was usually celebrated on June 24 earlier.

Meanwhile, just a few days before World UFO Day, the office of the US Director of National Intelligence on June 25 made public the highly anticipated report examining UFOs sightings in American skies. The report made clear that the truth is still out there as the American intelligence officials could not draw “firm conclusions” on more than 140 instances. The report confirmed that the observed phenomena are not part of any US military operations and the investigators did not find extraterrestrial links as well.

