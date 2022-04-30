Loudspeaker Row: Bihar CM Kumar Says It's Useless, Himachal CM Opines Issue Not As Huge

The loudspeaker debate is useless, said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur stated that the issue is not prevalent to a major extent in the hill state.

When asked about the loudspeaker row and the unfolding situation, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar told Republic Media Network, "This loudspeaker row is not needed. It's not a topic of debate for us."

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said, "We will think about the situation, however, in Himachal the issue is not prevalent to a major extent."

As a part of Republic TV's #BeTrulySecular campaign, there are back-to-back debates lined up with public debaters. On Saturday Special: Arnab Live on what it means to be #BeTrulySecular, Public debaters will face-off on true secularism and who is being truly secular in India.

Did Arnab's #TrulySecular Debate last night pique your interest? Here's your chance to be a public debater on #ArnabLIVE. WhatsApp us a 1-minute video of your opinion on what it means to be truly secular, to 7304434381, and we'll get in touch with you — Republic (@republic) April 30, 2022

Uttar Pradesh removes loudspeakers from religious places

Following the order of April 23, the state government removed 37,000 loudspeakers from the sites of various religious palces and reduced the volume of the loudspeakers to permissible limits at more than 42,000 religious sites.

Speaking about the ongoing exercise, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar earlier said, "Under this exercise, a total of 21,963 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 42,332 such devices was set within permissible limits till Thursday evening." Explaining further about the action, Prashant Kumar said, "The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised."

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Social activist and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray government and said, 'Bhogi (hedonist), learn something from our Yogi'. The same Bhigi vs Yogi taunt was used by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against his cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, he hoped good sense will prevail. Raj Thackeray issued a statement and said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails."

These events hold significance as Raj Thackeray will hold a massive rally in Aurangabad at the Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Divas. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray will hold a counter-rally at the same ground.

Image: PTI