Loudspeaker Row Reaches J&K: Resolution To Remove Illegal Loudspeakers To Be Passed Soon

After Maharashtra and Karnataka, the demand to remove illegal loudspeakers has now reached Jammu and Kashmir. It is learned that a resolution has been moved in the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) seeking the removal of illegal loudspeakers with immediate effect.

Speaking to Republic TV, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said, "The resolution will be moved today as many complaints were received that loudspeakers are being used even during working hours; even an Ibadatgah near our office violates norms".

He further mentioned that they don’t want senior citizens or students to suffer.

"Now Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370, and so we must go together with the country," he added.

While Corporate Narotam Sharma told Republic TV that the resolution will be passed with a voice vote, he also mentioned that the resolution is passed in accordance with Supreme Court's order and that it has nothing to do with religion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court in July 2005, had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those who live in such areas.

Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray to continue agitation

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 12, while addressing a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

On the day of the conclusion of his ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers, the MNS chief addressed a press conference at his Mumbai residence on May 4 and mentioned that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, adding that until they are removed, they will continue with their agitation.

Karnataka: Sri Ram Sena warns of consequences over Azan row

Backing Raj Thackeray's call for loudspeaker removal, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik is playing Hanuman Chalisa from loudspeakers in Karnataka temples. In a recent update, Sri Ram Sena workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Hanuman Temple in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru. This came after Sri Ram Sena announced that they will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

(Image: RepublicWorld)