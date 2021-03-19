Loudspeakers Banned In Prayagraj From 10 Pm To 6 Am By IG After Allahabad VC's Complaint

Responding to a complaint filed by Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastav seeking restrictions on the use of loudspeakers early morning in mosques, Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj has asked the district magistrate in his range to ensure a ban on the use of loudspeaker between 10 pm and 6 am.

IG KP Singh wrote a letter to district magistrates (DMs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in the four districts that fall under the Prayagraj range, which cited that the ban will cover the use of all loudspeakers and public address systems at public places. Singh also asked officials to implement orders of the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court.

The letter directed to DMs and SSPs to implement a ban in accordance with environmental laws and past court order. Responding to a plea filed by Afzal Ansari and two others versus the state of Uttar Pradesh and two others, the Allahabad High Court in 2020 ruled that no religion advocates the use of loudspeaker for worship.

According to IG KP Singh, there is a ban on the use of loudspeaker from 10 pm to 6 am, as per the pollution act. But in ceremonies like weddings, people can seek special permission for using a loudspeaker till 12 am. DMs, SSPs and officials of the pollution board will ensure that without permission nobody uses the loudspeaker beyond the permitted time. Apart from it, even in permitted time boundaries, one should use it in a certain volume.

Earlier, Sangita Srivastava had written to the district magistrate urging for a ban on the using loudspeakers for 'Azan', citing a high court order in this regard, and stating that it disturbs her sleep and affects her work efficiency. In her letter, she had written that the call for morning prayers from the nearby mosque disturbed her sleep around 5: 30 am every morning, adding that she is not able to sleep after that and subsequently suffer from a headache throughout the day which affects her work.

The Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor had urged the district magistrate to restrain the Civil Lines mosque from using the public address system for azan citing High Court orders in this regard.