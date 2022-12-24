Last Updated:

Loudspeakers Being Reinstalled At Religious Places In Some Districts, This Is Unacceptable: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as "unacceptable".

Written By
Press Trust Of India
CM Yogi

Image: PTI/Representative Image


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said loudspeakers are being reinstalled at religious places in some districts months after they were ordered to be removed, a development he described as "unacceptable".

According to a government statement, he asked officials to take appropriate action through "immediate contact and communication" with people.

Adityanath, who reviewed law and order situation in the state in a meeting with officials from all levels on Friday night, also directed them to make arrangements for peaceful Christmas celebrations, but ensure no religious conversion takes place.

"A few months ago... we had completed an unprecedented process of removing loudspeakers from religious places. Giving priority to the larger public interest, people spontaneously removed loudspeakers. It was appreciated all over the country," the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

READ | Loudspeakers removed from mosques being donated to schools, hospitals: UP CM Yogi

He further said that during his recent visits he "experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again in some districts".

"This is not acceptable," the official release quoting the CM said on Saturday. "Ideal situations should be created by having immediate contact and communication." Earlier this year in April, the state government had undertaken a campaign to remove loudspeakers from religious places.

READ | Jama Masjid Imam donates loudspeakers removed from premises to schools after govt order

Later in a review meeting in May, Chief Minister Adityanath had said more than one lakh loudspeakers were removed. He had directed officials to ensure they are not reinstalled.

READ | UP: In a major crackdown, Yogi govt removes 72,509 loudspeakers; donates 13,000 to schools

He had said religious events should take place within the premises of religious places, no festival should be organised on roads and they should not cause any inconvenience to the movement of ordinary citizens.

The campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places in the state and to limit the sound of other loudspeakers to the prescribed limit was conducted between April 25 and May 1.

READ | Jammu: Crackdown on illegal loudspeakers; Civic body to form committee to initiate action
READ | Loudspeakers removed from 258 religious places in 3 days in Uttarakhand: Police

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT