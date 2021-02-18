'Love Jihad' Law In Karnataka? State BJP President Kateel Says Bill To Be Introduced Soon

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel revealed the state government's plans to introduce legislation to tackle 'love jihad' and said that the bill was likely to be introduced in the House in the next assembly session. If the law on 'love jihad' is implemented, then Karnataka will join Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the list of states that have a law in place to check forceful religious conversions in the pretext of marriage. Speaking after the inauguration of a BJP state unit, Kateel claimed that 'love jihad' was prevalent in the state and that he was confident of the government introducing a legislation to control the menace in the state.

"There is love jihad going on in the state. I am confident that in the next session our government will bring a law to control love jihad in the state," Kateel said after inaugurating the BJP state unit meet at the Kittur Rani Chennamma community building.

Kateel said the state government has already fulfilled the long pending demand for a ban on cow slaughter by bringing in law in the previous legislative session. Speaking about the administration of the BJP government in Karnataka, Kateel said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been striving hard to mop up more revenue. The BJP government has made the state drug-free, he said, and alleged that the previous Congress government ran on 'drug money'.

"When the Congress government was ruling the state, they ran the administration using 'drug money', whereas the Yediyurappa government made Karnataka drug-free," Kateel told the gathering.

Karnataka govt to pass law to monitor online games

The Karnataka government will soon bring a law to monitor online games revealed Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday informing that the bill was in the draft stage. HM Bommai told reporters that the formulation of the bill was underway and hinted at the bill being presented in the state Assembly in the near future. Karnataka's move to monitor online games after neighbouring state Tamil Nadu brought in a legislation to ban online gambling in the state after a spur of suicides related to it were reported in 2020.

Karnataka HM Bommai noted that the state government would be studying the laws formulated & in place by other states before introducing the legislation. He pointed out that states had varied the provisions under which the online games had been classified and pointed out that licenses were given to some while others were banned. Bommai also informed that the law department would present the in the cabinet after it was scrutinised.

