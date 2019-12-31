'Lovely Compilation': PM Modi Reacts On 2019 Recap Video, Expresses Hope For Upcoming Year

Responding to a 2019 recap video by a Twitter handle on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that it was an excellent compilation. He observed that the video had managed to cover most of India’s achievements in 2019. The PM expressed hope that the country would continue the efforts aiming at empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians in the upcoming year.
2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap... Hope you like it @narendramodi ji. https://t.co/grb5m2VjoZ— NaMo 2.0 (@ModiOnceMore) December 31, 2019
Lovely compilation!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019
Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019.
Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW
The video encapsulates the important developments of the year. Initially, the Indian Air Force’s Balakot strike has been highlighted. This is followed by mentioning the fact that 24 crore pilgrims visited the Kumbh Mela. Thereafter, the following themes are covered in the video:
Subsequently, the video also mentions the future aims of the Modi government. For instance, it states that the government aimed to provide tap water to every household by 2024 and to speed up India’s first manned mission to the Moon. It ends with a hashtag ‘ProudToBeAnIndian’.
