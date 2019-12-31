The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Lovely Compilation': PM Modi Reacts On 2019 Recap Video, Expresses Hope For Upcoming Year

General News

Responding to a 2019 recap video by a Twitter handle on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Twitter that it was an excellent compilation.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

Responding to a 2019 recap video by a Twitter handle on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that it was an excellent compilation. He observed that the video had managed to cover most of India’s achievements in 2019. The PM expressed hope that the country would continue the efforts aiming at empowering the lives of 130 crore Indians in the upcoming year.  

Read: PM Modi Broke News To General Bipin Rawat About Appointment As First CDS

Read: 2019 Highlights Part 1: From IAF's Balakot Blitz To 'Howdy, Modi', Here's A Look Back

Read: PM Modi Working As Per Constitution And In Interest Of The Country, Says BJP's Nalin Kohli

Themes in the video

The video encapsulates the important developments of the year. Initially, the Indian Air Force’s Balakot strike has been highlighted. This is followed by mentioning the fact that 24 crore pilgrims visited the Kumbh Mela. Thereafter, the following themes are covered in the video: 

  • Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign  
  • BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections  
  • Income Tax exemption up to Rs. 5 lakh  
  • PM Kisan yojana granting Rs.6000 per month  
  • The anti-SAT missile launch first semi-fast train 
  • Abrogation of Article 370 
  • Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary commemoration 
  • The first Rafale jet 
  • The grand Howdy Modi Summit 
  • Numerous awards received by PM Modi 
  • 1300 new start-ups 
  • 8 crore gas connections 
  • The ban on single-use plastic 
  • Cleaner India 
  • Corporate tax reduced from 30% to 22% 
  • The Ayodhya judgment  
  • The opening of the Kartarpur corridor 
  • Vande Bharat Express 
  • The Citizenship Amendment Act
  • First National War Memorial 
  • The celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas  

Subsequently, the video also mentions the future aims of the Modi government. For instance, it states that the government aimed to provide tap water to every household by 2024 and to speed up India’s first manned mission to the Moon. It ends with a hashtag ‘ProudToBeAnIndian’.  

Read: PM Modi Shares Sadhguru's Video On CAA, Says He Highlights Our Culture Of Brotherhood

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
NCP MLA DECIDES NOT TO RESIGN
COL RATHORE SLAMS MANISH TEWARI
IN PICTURES: NEW YEAR 2020
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL