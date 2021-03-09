'Loving It', Say Netizens On Republic World's New Avatar; Arnab Writing Raises Excitement

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s big announcement on the revamp of RepublicWorld.com left netizens excited. Back-to-back major launches in the wake of the Republic Bangla news channel storm, sparked a feeling of delight and anticipation for the readers. Moreover, the journalist sharing his intention to write more often for his audience stood out for them.

Republic World revamp excites netizens

Many netizens tried out the all-new and revamped version of Republic World, and stated that they were already loving the features. Most of them wrote that they were ‘eagerly waiting’ to try out all the new features. As a picture of Arnab Goswami typing out the message himself from the newsroom surfaced, a few were happy that he ‘sits with the team members’ and that they were awaiting his ‘precious words.’

Here are the reactions:

I'm loving the revamped version! ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥ — Sonakshi BOT Datta- 2! (@SonakshiTweets2) March 9, 2021

Thank you Sir for your precious words. â˜º

Loved to read your writings. Eagerly waiting for that â˜º

Congratulations for the #AllNewRepublicWorld ðŸ˜Š — Chandra Nandi (@ChandraNandi3) March 9, 2021

This is so cool! Would love to see what he writes. Waiting! — ð“¡ð“²ð”‚ð“ª ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Ridhima_debnath) March 9, 2021

Finally â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Mayaji (@TheMehtaji) March 9, 2021

RepublicWorld.com revamp

Arnab Goswami announced the launch of the all-new version of Republic World, which offers a sleek design, and features like UX that promise to disrupt the digital news genre. The new avatar of the platform promises an ultra-interactive, uber fast and extremely exciting features. The new version provides ease of engagement, navigation and shareablity.

Some of the tools that stand out include the ‘What is Trending’ tab, a tool to curate own set of stories to read later, and Arnab Goswami's playlist of the best on-air moments.

“You can also write to me directly via the Arnab Online section. You will find this section on the bottom navigation bug. I am not on social media (truly! :) ) so this is where I will be constantly seeking and reading feedback from all of you. I also intend to start writing on things that interest or intrigue me and on which I would like to write beyond just what I say on my evening shows. I started my career on a newspaper desk so this is something I look forward to,” Arnab had stated in his letter.

Arnab also announced that this revamp was a part of the target to reach 100 million users every month with expansion into six more languages.