LPG Cylinder Booking: Need An LPG Connection? Just Give A Missed Call On This Number

In exciting news for LPG customers, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited has launched a missed call facility for availing new LPG connections anywhere in the country. All you need to do is dial 8454955555 and get an LPG connection at your doorstep. Existing customers can also book refills by giving us a missed call from their registered number.

The missed call facility was launched by IOC Chairman SM Vaidya on Monday. He also inaugurated the facility to avail double bottle connection (DBC) at the customer's doorstep. Under this initiative, existing Single Bottle Connections (SBC) customers will be offered the option to convert to a DBC.

Interested customers can choose a five-kilogram cylinder as backup instead of the regular 14.2 kg cylinder. Presently, IOC is the only oil marketing company to offer this facility.

Missed call number for LPG connection

"IOC has extended its missed call facility to avail new LPG connection to all domestic customers. Prospective customers across the country can give a missed call to 8454955555 to avail a new connection," the company said.

Launching the initiative for customers across the country, Vaidya said, "For a company with one of the most extensive customer interfaces, our constant endeavour is to make today's experience better than yesterday's. We have consistently been offering novel facilities for Indane customers by leveraging cutting-edge technology."

This service of booking LPG refilling through missed calls was launched by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in January this year. It is said to benefit those who are not proficient in Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

"The hassle-free missed call facility will save a lot of time for customers, making it convenient and cost-free to register for a new connection. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas," said Vaidya.

IOC uses technology to provide ease of booking and payment for LPG refills. Customers can book and pay for their LPG refill through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), IndianOil One App, or through the portal – https://cx.indianoil.in

"The customers can also book and pay for the refill through WhatsApp (7588888824), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), or even through Alexa on Amazon and PayTM channels," the statement said.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image Credit: PTI)