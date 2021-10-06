LPG Price Hiked By Rs 15 Per Cylinder: Check Revised Cooking Gas Rates In Major Cities

With no relief to the public, oil marketing companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15 per cylinder. In Delhi, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder costs Rs 899.50. While 5Kg cylinder price stands at Rs 502. From today, October 6, the new price will be effective.

The exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate are the two main factors that influence the LPG cylinders price in India. Up to 12 cylinders can be taken by a household every year at subsidised rates. The market price will be charged in the case of more cylinders. Based on the previous month's international market price, LPG rates in India are determined.

LPG's price in various cities of India

New Delhi- Rs 899.50

Mumbai- Rs 899.50

Gurgaon- Rs 893.50

Bengaluru- Rs 887.50

Chandigarh- Rs 894.00

Jaipur- Rs 888.50

Patna- Rs 974.50

Kolkata- Rs 911.00

Chennai- Rs 900.50

Noida- Rs 882.50

Bhubaneshwar- Rs 886.00

Hyderabad- Rs 937.00

Lucknow- Rs 922.50

Trivandrum- Rs 894.00

Fuel rates hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices have increased for the second straight day. As of Wednesday, October 6, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol price has increased by 30 paise costing Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi, while diesel stands at Rs 91.07 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices stand the highest among all the metro cities, the revised price of petrol and diesel is Rs 108.96 and Rs 99.17 respectively.

Centre to not reduce excise duty on fuel prices

Early in August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explaining why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government.

The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totaling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

