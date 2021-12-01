LPG Price Hiked: Commercial Gas Cylinder Rates Increased By Rs 100 In Delhi By OMCs

The national oil marketing corporations have increased the price of a commercial 19kg LPG cylinder by Rs 100.50, bringing the new price to Rs 2,101 in Delhi, reported ANI. The increased price of LPG cylinders goes into effect today, December 1, according to ANI. After 2012-13, when it cost roughly Rs 2,200 per cylinder, this is the second-highest price for a 19kg commercial cylinder. Other residential cylinders weighing 14.2kg, 5 kg, 10kg composite, or 5kg composite cylinders, on the other hand, have not seen a price hike.

LPG gas cylinder price

The price difference between a 14.2kg household cylinder and a 19kg commercial cylinder has widened. A 14.2kg domestic cylinder currently costs Rs 899.50 in the national capital, while a 19kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,101. This could result in 14.2kg household gas cylinders being diverted to restaurants, tea stalls, and other businesses, which account for the majority of the 19kg cylinder's users.

LPG Cylinder Rates are updated on a monthly basis across India's states and union territories. On November 1, the price of a 19kg Commercial cylinder increased by Rs 266, bringing the total price to Rs 2,000.50. Prices for 19kg commercial cylinders increased by Rs 43 on October 1 and were reduced by Rs 2.50 on October 6. Prices for these cylinders increased by Rs 75 on September 1.

Delhi government slashes VAT rate on petrol by Rs 8

However, the Delhi government lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 8 on Wednesday to bring relief to citizens. The decision was made at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday, which was chaired by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. As a result, the price of fuel in the nation's capital is set to decline. The new rates will take effect at 12 am today.

On November 4, the Centre stated that excise duty on petrol and diesel would be reduced by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, to help control the country's increasing fuel prices. Since then, some states, primarily those run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, have reduced VAT on petrol and diesel to provide some relief to citizens. Two dozen states and UTs have reduced their VAT to reflect the national government's excise cuts.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI