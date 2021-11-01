LPG Prices: Cost Of Commercial Cylinders Hiked By Rs 266, Check Latest Revised Rates

The oil marketing companies have increased the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 266 from November 1 onwards. 19 kg of Commercial cylinders in Delhi which earlier used to cost Rs 1734 will cost Rs 2000.50 from now on. However, there has been no increase in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Commercial LPG's price in various cities of India

The price of the commercial LPG has been revised in various parts of the cities after an increase of Rs 266:

Mumbai : Rs 1,950 will have to be spent on a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg

: Rs 1,950 will have to be spent on a commercial gas cylinder of 19 kg Delhi: the price has gone up to Rs 2,000, which was earlier Rs 1,735.5

the price has gone up to Rs 2,000, which was earlier Rs 1,735.5 Kolkata: A 19 kg gas cylinder has become Rs 2,073.50

A 19 kg gas cylinder has become Rs 2,073.50 Chennai: A 19 kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,133

Earlier on October 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders was increased. In Delhi, the price was increased from Rs 1693 to Rs 1734. In Mumbai for Rs 1685.00, In Kolkata for 1805.50, and Rs 1867.50 in Chennai. The state-owned oil companies also increased the rates of non-subsidised LPG gas cylinders last month.

LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

The prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas were hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. In Delhi, the price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder costs Rs 899.50. While 5Kg cylinder price stands at Rs 502. From today, October 6, the new price will be effective.

The exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global benchmark rate are the two main factors that influence the LPG cylinders price in India. Up to 12 cylinders can be taken by a household every year at subsidised rates. The market price will be charged in the case of more cylinders. Based on the previous month's international market price, LPG rates in India are determined.

LPG's price in various cities of India

New Delhi: Rs 899.50

Mumbai- Rs 899.50

Gurgaon- Rs 893.50

Bengaluru- Rs 887.50

Chandigarh- Rs 894.00

Jaipur- Rs 888.50

Patna- Rs 974.50

Kolkata- Rs 911.00

Chennai- Rs 900.50

Noida- Rs 882.50

Bhubaneshwar- Rs 886.00

Hyderabad- Rs 937.00

Lucknow- Rs 922.50

Trivandrum- Rs 894.00

Fuel rates hiked for 6th consecutive day

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country. In Delhi, the petrol prices have risen to Rs 109.69 per litre with a hike of 35 paise per litre whereas the price of the diesel was recorded Rs 98.42 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to ₹115.50 and ₹106.62 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol costs ₹110.35 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹106.35 and₹102.59 per litre respectively.