LPG Prices Cut By Rs 122; Check Rates In Your City Before Booking

In what may seem like a big relief, oil marketing companies on Tuesday reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinder by over Rs 100. As per sources, the companies have reduced the price of the cylinders from Rs 1595.50 per cylinder to Rs 1473.50 per cylinder, which is about Rs 122 reduction. The LPG cylinder will be available at the said rate from June 1.

Price of LPG Cylinder (19kg) in your city

It is pertinent to mention here that commercial LPG Gas price varies from city to city and state to state. The LPG Gas price in Delhi now is Rs 1473.50 per cylinder, while the LPG Gas cylinder price in Mumbai on June 1 is Rs 1422.50. In Kolkata, the LPG Gas price is Rs 1544.50 per cylinder and in Chennai, it is Rs 1603 per 19 kg cylinder. In contrast, in the month of May, the LPG cylinder price in Delhi was Rs 1595.50, while in Mumbai it was Rs 1545.00 per cylinder. LPG Gas price in Kolkata was Rs 1667.50 in May and it was selling at Rs 1725.50 last month.

However, there is no relief for LPG Domestic Gas cylinder users which means that the price for a 14.2 kg cylinder will remain the same, somewhere around 800-900.

Fuel rates hiked again

Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel rates were yet again revised on Tuesday by the oil marketing companies. Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike has pushed petrol and diesel prices to record-high levels across the country.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 94.49 a litre and diesel to Rs 85.38 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol price climbed above Rs 100 to Rs 100.72 a litre and diesel to Rs 92.69 per litre. Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The increase in Tuesday is the 17th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal. In 17 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 4.09 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.65.

(Credit-PTI)