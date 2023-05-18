LPG Prices To TCS On Credit Cards: Is The Ordinary Indian In Need Of Relief?

Rise in cost of living is affecting economies the world over. The United Kingdom has seen a steep rise in prices ever since curbs during the pandemic left departmental store shelves empty, and a recent Gallup poll has shown at least three out of five people in the United States are facing financial hardship on account of inflation. While India has managed to largely cushion itself against steep price shocks and maintained a solid Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the world's most populous nation has started seeing prices of basic things go up. Prices of basic items including food commodities have skyrocketed in the last five years. These items range from cooking gas to rice, pulses, flour and dairy.

LPG cylinders especially have seen an unprecedented rise in prices in metro cities. In Bengaluru, for instance, LPG cylinder prices went up 88% from Rs 585 in May 2020 to Rs 902 in October 2021. Prices then went up to Rs 1,050 in March 2023 and stands at Rs 1,100 in April this year. In Delhi, the same 19-kg cylinder costs Rs 2,028, Rs 2,132 in Kolkata, Rs 1,980 in Mumbai and Rs 2,192.50 in Chennai.

Rise in food prices

Food prices too have seen a steep increase from 2018 to 2022. The price of wheat has seen a rise of 31%. Meanwhile, mustard oil has seen a price rise of 71%. The steep rise in price of mustard oil is on account of the Russia-Ukraine war which has caused an astronomical jump in edible oil prices.

Additionally, there was a 23% rise in prices of rice whereas the price of chana dal rose by 10.8% during the same time (2018-2022). Prices of potatoes were up 32.4% and onion prices saw a hike of 18.44%. Tea, which is heavily consumed in India, spiked by 35% followed by milk (24%). Salt prices also jumped by 33%.

TCS on credit card

Another new move by the central government has been to amend the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the Foreign Exchange Management (Current Account Transactions) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, credit card users will have to pay 20% tax collected at source (TCS) starting July 1. With the omission of Rule 7 of the said act, international transactions using credit cards are now under the ambit of the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

This amendment will enable the implementation of higher TCS as before July 1, a TCS of 5% will be levied on all outward foreign remittances, worth Rs 7 lakh and above, except for medical and education-related matters. But once the amended rules come into effect, credit card holders will have to pay 20% TCS on remittances barring those for education and medical purposes.

According to the finance ministry, this decision has been taken in consulation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Notably, the Centre allows Indians to remit up to approximately Rs 2 crore ($2,50,000) without any prior approval from the RBI under the LRS. This move is aimed at tracking high-value overseas transactions, as per the government.