LS Doesn't Permit Glorifying Gandhi's Assassination: Speaker Om Birla On Sadhvi Pragya

Amidst the ongoing uproar in Lok Sabha over Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s comment calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a ‘deskbhakt’ (patriot), the speaker of the lower house of the Parliament, Om Birla, on Friday urged the MPs to not politicise the issue. He also said that the House does not permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Taking action against Sadhvi Pragya for her comment, the working president of the BJP, JP Nadda, on Thursday, sacked the Bhopal MP from the parliamentary defence panel as well.

Om Birla on Pragya Thakur’s comment

OM Birla told the members of the house on Friday, "Not only this nation, but the world follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We should not politicise this issue. If we do, it will be before the world. So, I said that the remarks won't be recorded. This House does not permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi whether in this House or outside. Yesterday, the Defence Minister gave the clarification on behalf of the government. The MP (Pragya Singh Thakur) has apologised too”.

Pragya Thakur apologises

BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Sadhvi Pragya while apologising said, “I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments... My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation." Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Thakur also objected to the Congress leader calling her a terrorist. "A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court," she said.

Ruckus in the Parliament

As soon as Sadhvi Pragya apologised, the BJP MPs in the parliament, in an uproar, started demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. The demands for an apology came after the Congress leader took to Twitter following Sadhvi’s comment and called her a “terrorist”. Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai, Shandilya Giriraj Singh took to Twitter and called out Rahul Gandhi’s comment. The Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries said, “Rahul Gandhi has no right to call any honorable member of Lok Sabha a terrorist without any basis. He should apologise to the country and the House immediately”.

