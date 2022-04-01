LS Member Danish Ali Demands Law Against Mob Lynching

Lok Sabha member Danish Ali on Friday demanded that the Centre enact a law against mob lynching and decried attempts by some governors to stall attempts made by state governments in this regard.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ali claimed that incidents of mob lynching were on the rise and even the Supreme Court had asked the government to enact a law to curb such incidents.

"The central government is fast asleep, it has not enacted such a law," said Ali, who represents Amroha in the Lok Sabha.

The BSP member said some state governments were keen on enacting laws to curb mob lynching, but governors of these states had returned the Bill.

"Recently, Jharkhand assembly passed a bill against mob lynching and sent it to the Governor. But the Governor has returned the Bill," he said.

Shiv Sena member Dhairyasheel Mane (Hatkanangle) demanded that the Lingayat sect be recognised as a separate religion and the community be recognised as a minority.

BJP member Jamyang Namgyal (Ladakh) demanded that Buddhist monastic educational institutes be granted recognition by the government and be given aid.

He also urged the government to regularise monastic education on the lines of higher education in colleges and universities.

Namgyal said several students from Nepal, Bhutan, Mongolia and several states in the country pursue Buddhist monastic education at institutes in places such as Mysuru, Dehradun, Sikkim, Darjeeling.

Earlier, such institutions were in Tibet, but later shifted base to India post 1959.

Image: ANI