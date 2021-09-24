LS Speaker Birla Urges Legislators To Set Example to Increase People's Faith In Democracy

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that public representatives must set an example through their conduct so that people's faith in democracy increases. The speaker of the lower house added that protests must be dignified and in compliance with parliamentary norms and conditions.

Birla was discoursing with Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly at the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha Chamber on Friday. Present at the occasion were Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Members of Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

'Foundation of democracy rests on the accountability of public representatives'

While addressing the gathering, Birla said, "The foundation of democracy rests on the accountability of public representatives."

Noting that representatives of the public must remain sensitive towards the people and fulfill their hopes and aspirations, Birla said that it is pivotal that people's faith in democracy is maintained to strengthen it.

He added that it is only possible when public representatives set such an example through their conduct in a way that people's faith in democracy increases.

The Lok Sabha speaker urged Legislators saying, "We must ensure that the laws must be passed only after extensive dialogue, discussion and the active involvement of legislators, so that the laws passed may stand scrutiny."

Birla rues diminishing capacity-building among legislators

Stressing on capacity building of the public representatives, Birla said that the required level of extensive dialogue, discussion and participation from legislators is 'not been seen'. He suggested that adequate action needs to be taken in this regard.

Citing the issue of disruption of the proceedings and disorderly conduct by legislators in the parliament, Birla said, "Since public representatives are directly connected to the people and understand their wants, issues and difficulties, their active participation in the legislative process is required."

Birla said that once again there is a need for wide-ranging discussions to maintain discipline, decorum and dignity in State Legislatures. Discussion in this regard has been held from time to time at various forums. He mentioned that in 1992, 1997 and 2001, several meetings were held which witnessed the participation of Presiding Officers, Senior leaders of the Treasury and the Opposition who held wide-ranging talks to maintain discipline, decorum and dignity in the legislature.

Protests must be dignified and remain within parliamentary norms: Om Birla

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that protests must be dignified and remain within parliamentary norms. Public Representatives must refrain from any conduct that lowers the efficiency and dignity of parliamentary democracy, he said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker presented the outstanding MLA award to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa on this occasion.

Earlier, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker VS Kageri said that the ruling and opposition parties should fulfill their responsibilities as per the rules and procedures of the House. Similarly, the Opposition should not hesitate to give new and innovative advice to the ruling party.

In his speech, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti expressed the view that the basic aim of democracy is that everyone should have equal opportunity and benefits must reach everyone. He said that to fulfil this purpose, legislatures must work democratically and laws which can help the people should be made.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI