LS Speaker Om Birla Aerially Inspects Flood-hit Areas In Rajasthan's Kota

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did air surveillance of flood-dominated areas in Rajasthan's Sangod city on Saturday, August 7. Om Birla, who is also a Member of Parliament from Bundi, inspected the area on a rescue boat. The floods have caused heavy damage to the city. The flood situation has turned crucial and the Hadoti area of Rajasthan has witnessed severe damage, said OM Birla after the inspection.

Several people from different locations were evacuated on Saturday. As many as 140 people, specifically from the Sangod area, were rescued. Currently, the situation is under control, said Kota District Magistrate Ujjawal Rathore.

The situation in Kota worsened on Friday, August 6 when water started entering the houses. Police officials and the rescue team immediately rushed at the sight at midnight said DM Rathore. On Saturday, August 7, Birla also reached the devasted site along with the rescue team. Indian Army led the rescue operation in the flooded area. Many people were evacuated to safer places. The Army, the SDRF, the NDRF, and the district administration were also present to execute the rescue operation.

Current flood situation in Rajasthan

According to media reports, the Khanpur, Sarola, and Jhalawar areas of Rajasthan are witnessing severe floods. In the last six days, two dams released over 1.5 lakh cusec of water, which worsened the flood situation. To maintain the water level, other dams, including Kalisindh and Bhim Sagar dams, have opened their gates. If reports are to be believed, at least 3 people have died in last 72 hours and these numbers are likely to rise as the search and rescue operation is still underway.

Floods in other states

Apart from Rajasthan, many other states in the country are witnessing floods. The number of deaths caused by water-related incidents has gone up in the last two weeks. According to official reports, the death toll in the Gwalior and Chambal division of Madhya Pradesh has tallied to 24 on Saturday, August 7. Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Assam, among others, are the worst flood-hit states in India.



