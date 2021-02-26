LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates outreach program in NE, hails govt's Act East Policy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that constructive discussion can solve all the problems in democracy. During the launch of 'Outreach and Familiarisation Programme' in Shillong, Meghalaya, Birla said that the purpose of his visit was to "strengthen the process of discussion and dialogue". The LS Speaker also lauded the Government of India's Act East policy. He said that under this policy, people of North East will get several opportunities.

'Problems in democracy can be solved by dialogues'

Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), a unit under the Lok Sabha Secretariat, organised an event- 'Strengthening Decentralized Democracy'- which is aimed to ease the functioning of the grass-root electoral institutions and local bodies. Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, Minister of Food Processing & Industries and MPs from North East were also present at the event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hails govt policies

The Lok Sabha Speaker asserted that the "difference of opinion and disagreement is part of democracy." He added that the pattern of dialogue and discussion should be introduced in all sectors whether it is panchayat raj institutions or Autonomous District Councils (ADC) or anything else. The speaker also hailed the Centre's Vocal for Local policy. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of the development of a nation (Rashtrodaya), Om Birla said that the country can achieve Gramodaya by making self-reliant villages.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further talked about the activities done in the lower house during the 17th Lok Sabha. He informed that 35 bills were passed in the first session which brought the productivity to 125%. 28 bills were passed in the second session with 115% productivity. Whereas, the lower house witnessed 117% productivity in the third session.

(with inputs from ANI)

