LS Speaker Om Birla Participates In P20 Summit, Stresses On Food And Energy Security

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spoke at the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ (P20) Summit and addressed the representatives of the participating nations on the issue of food and energy security in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis and the role of the legislators in the Parliament to bring such issues to the notice of the government.

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier arrived in Jakarta on October 5 to participate in the P20 summit and also met his counterparts from Indonesia and Australia.

Stressing on the issue of the availability of food and energy at affordable prices, Birla tweeted, “Participating in P20 Summit, spoke on 'Emerging Issues: Food & Energy Security & Economic Challenges'. Highlighting issues relating to food security and energy security at the global level. Also stressed on availability of food and energy resources sustainably at reasonable rates.”

He also further raised the issue of the lack of availability of food and energy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, “Mentioned that global instability caused by COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine crisis have created a food and energy security crisis across the world. This has significantly increased concerns regarding food and energy security for developing countries and weaker sections of the society.”

He also stressed on the need for the legislators in the parliament to keep the government updated about such issues. He said, “It is the responsibility of every legislator to draw the attention of the government to issues like food security, energy security, climate change and sustainable development.”

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla is leading the Indian Parliamentary delegation at the eighth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20). The summit is organised to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance.

Russia and Ukraine export some of the world's most important staple foods. The Black Sea region is vital to world food security because of its importance in supplying food, fertilisers, and energy. Russia and Ukraine are key exporters of wheat and maize, as they account for at least 30 per cent of the global supply across the world.

