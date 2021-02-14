LS Speaker Says Parl Session 'highly Productive' As First Phase Of Budget Discussion Ends

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday informed about the way the Parliament has been functioning in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that the parliament sessions have been highly productive with more than 100 members participating.

The Speaker said, "Before the session begin, Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha members sit together for discussions. Discussions are held with Parliamentary Affairs Ministry too. After that, we make a decision."

"The budget session of Parliament is going smoothly. The house ran for 16 hours and 39 minutes on the President's Address and 130 members spoke. The budget was allocated by 10 hours, even after that the budget was discussed for 14 hours and 40 minutes, and 117 members gave their views," he added while focusing on the timings.

FM Sitharaman's speech

Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Budget 2021-22 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar. She also said the challenges of pandemic did not deter the government from undertaking reforms for maintaining the long-term goals of the country.

"The reforms undertaken will lay the path for India to become one of those fastest-growing economies in the world," she said, adding the Budget has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant.

Earlier this month, the Finance Minister presented a Rs 34.5 lakh crore Budget for 2021-22 in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Budget has laid emphasis on increasing capital expenditure, raising allocation for healthcare capacity building, and development of agriculture infrastructure, among others, which are expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy.

(With ANI Inputs)