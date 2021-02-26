LS Speaker Talks About Local Self-govt, Calls It A Symbol Of Democracy And Development

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is in Shillong to attend the inauguration of outreach and familiarization program for local bodies of North-Eastern states, on Friday stated that the Local self-government is a symbol of both democracy and development, and provides a framework for decentralization of democracy.

Birla said, "Local self-government is a symbol of democracy and development. It provides a framework for the decentralization of democracy and strengthens the democracy at the grass-root level through which citizens get an opportunity to become a stakeholder in the local government of their area."

Highlighting the many provisions in the Indian Consitution for the development of all the areas, Birla remarked that North-East India is quite different from the geographical and socio-cultural point of view and therefore, has a special provision for three Autonomous District Council for these states, incorporated in the Sixth Schedule of the Consitution.

"The prime objective of setting up these Councils is to protect the rights of the tribal communities of the North East, provide them with equal rights in the decision-making process and ensure their administration is carried out in accordance with their traditions and conventions" , he added.

Government framing policies to make self-reliance a nationwide phenomenon: Om Birla

To throw light on the importance of Local self-government, Birla went on to discuss Mahatma Gandhi's ideas. He said that Mahatma Gandhi believed that the soul of India lives in villages. He believed in rural self-government and the development of the nation through the development of the villages and thought it proper for every village to be self-reliant.

Birla went on to say, "The government is formulating policies and schemes to make this self-reliance a nationwide phenomenon. But, a self-reliant India can only be possible if we are Vocal for Local.

e-Panchayat brought revolutionary changes in governance: Om Birla

Talking about digital penetration in governance, Birla pointed out the introduction of e-Panchayat brought about revolutionary changes in the working of Local self-government.

"It is our duty to make a collective effort to make democracy strong, transparent, and accountable", he added.

The event on 'Panchayati Raj System/ Autonomous District Council-Strengthening Decentralized democracy' was organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. It had Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing & Industries, Rameshwar Teli, and a range of MPS from across the North-Eastern region in attendance.

(Inputs from ANI)