LSE Responds To Haryana CM's Letter Enquiring The Well-being Of Indian-origin Student

London School of Economics has responded to the letter written by the Haryana Chief Minister regarding the well-being of an Indian-origin student named Karan Kataria.

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his letter stated that he wanted to enquire about the well-being of the Indian origin student. In his letter he also said that he was informed about the discrimination Karan is facing on the basis of race and his beliefs.

He also mentioned that he was informed that the postgraduate student was disqualified from running in the students union elections. Khattar was also concerned about the safety of the brilliant Indian student which he mentioned in his letter.

Eric Neumayer, LSE President and Vice Chancellor-elect (interim), responded to the CM’s letter. Eric stated that LSE does not allow any instances of bullying, discrimination, or harassment. According to Neumayer, Karan Kataria was disqualified from the leadership election for "breaking election rules" and that the students' union had notified the authorities.

My letter to London School of Economics regarding the safety and well-being of Mr. Karan Kataria and their response.

Assuring Khattar that Kataria's well-being will be taken care of, Eric Neumayer wrote, "...we understand an external review of the election proceedings will take place in due course." Some BJP officials alleged that an LSE professor who is thought to be linked to the Congress was waging a hate campaign against Kataria. According to Kataria, there is widespread religious discrimination and anti-Indian discourse on campus.

Karan revealed in a tweet on April 2 that his "Hindu identity" prevented him from competing for general secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU). In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kataria revealed more about the prejudice he experienced at the prestigious institution.

@LSEnews @HCI_London @BobBlackman pic.twitter.com/65LKaFAI7J — Karan Kataria (@karanatLSE) April 2, 2023

When asked about the grounds on which he was disqualified from the LSESU election, Kataria said, 'There is no transparency pertaining to this subject. On Wednesday, 29th (of March), I received a ruling by the returning officer that there have been many complaints filed against me."

He also said in the interview that because LSE is the Alma Mater of BR Ambedkar, they decided to celebrate the Republic Day in the college because indirectly it had a major role in India’s journey as a Republic and a Democracy.

He also asserted that there’s not a single person involved and a fact finding commission should be set up for this grave incident of hate crime and bullying not just towards him but also regards other Indian students who face discrimination.