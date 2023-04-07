LSE Student Allegedly Barred For Being Hindu Narrates Ordeal; 'Why're They Targeting Me?'

Karan Kataria, a student of England's London School of Economics (LSE) who alleged that he was barred from contesting the student union elections due to his Hindu identity, spoke to Republic and said that Indians should not be discriminated based on nationality.

He said, "We should not be discriminated on the basis of our nationality and should not be treated as a cash cow."

#LIVE | We should not be discriminated on the basis of our nationality and should not be treated as a cash cow: Karan Kataria, LSE Student to Republic.#ManoharLalKhattar #LSEStudent #LSE #KaranKatariahttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/YBmPf1KlR5 — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2023

He echoed his statements and said that he was not even informed what wrong did he do and why the college authorities are targetting him.

He said, "If I violated any rule, then as an accused I have full right to know what I have done wrong. My question is, without any proper evidence why they are targeting me?"

If I violated any rule, then as an accused I have full right to know what I have done wrong. My question is, without any proper evidence why they are targeting me?: Karan Kataria, LSE Student #LIVE on Republic.#ManoharLalKhattar #LSEStudent #LSE #KaranKataria pic.twitter.com/Ou0xNidGfh — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2023

LSE responds to Haryana Chief Minister

The statements by Kataria came after LSE responded to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's letter wrote on the former's complaint of discrimination.

London School of Economics responded to the letter written by the Haryana Chief Minister regarding the complaint of an Indian-origin student.

Eric Neumayer, LSE President and Vice Chancellor-elect (interim), responded to the CM’s letter saying that LSE does not bullying, discrimination, or harassment and Karan was disqualified from the leadership election for "breaking election rules"

He added, "...we understand an external review of the election proceedings will take place in due course."

Haryana Chief Minister in his letter to the president of LSE Eric Neumayer said, "I have been informed that Karan Kataria, a postgraduate student in Law at the London School of Economics and Political Science is facing discrimination and harassment in the Institute."

Speaking on the disqualification of Kataria from elections to the post of General Secretary of the LSE student's union, he said, "I have been informed that this disqualification was not substantiated with reasons and was instead due to discrimination on account of race and beliefs... I am concerned that this incident and its effects will affect his studies."

How it started?

On April 2 Karan through a tweet claimed that he was disqualified from running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU) because of his "Indian and Hindu identity." He also alleged to have faced personal and targeted attacks at the campus due to "anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia".