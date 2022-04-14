In a twist of events, Delhi-based LSR College's invitation to BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash was retracted after members of the opposing student community voiced their dissent to his address. Prakash was reportedly headed to the campus to address students of Lady Shri Ram College on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

Prakash was scheduled to deliver a talk virtually on the topic- 'Ambedkar beyond Constitution' and he was sent an invitation from LSR's SC/ST Cell which consists of members who are elected annually.

It may be noted that Prakash, apart from being an associate of the BJP, is also an Assistant Professor for the subject of Law at Patna University and an advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Also, Prakash has co-authored the book Makers of the Modern Dalit History with Sudarshan Ramabadran.

While experts have said that the situation is an outcome of 'intolerance' from groups with opposing views, the College body informed Paswan only two days prior to the event that the talk stood cancelled owing to 'outcry from a student body'.

Prakash, seemingly disappointed in the visible inequality, especially on Ambedkar Jayanti, asked the internet if 'subaltern could speak'. Deeming this as an element of 'cancel culture', Prakash stated, "On what account was my voice stifled? My ideas or my identity regardless of that is a regret to the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar."

He mentioned on Twitter, "I was informed this morning that the event has been cancelled at the behest of my political affiliation and my role as National Spokesperson of BJP."

Senior Advisor to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta took to Twitter to share his indignation. He shared, "Lefties bully student body at LSR College in Delhi into cancelling invitation to young Dalit academic and author ⁦Guru Prakash just because he is associated with BJP. These lefties are SFI members affiliated with Stalin-worshipping."

Reportedly, LSR's message to call off Prakash's address read, "This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU." The College further stated that they intend to keep politics and the varsity at bay and reports suggest that the Student's Federation of India (SFI), CPI(M)'s student outfit, raised objections to Prakash's speech at LSR which is now cancelled.