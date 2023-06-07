Post successful completion of G20 Tourism Meeting in Srinagar, Lt. Gen ADS Amardeep Singh Aujla spoke to Republic TV’s Bureau Head, Kashmir, Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil, in an Exclusive interview.

Republic: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto had issued threats to disrupt the G20 meeting in Srinagar. How would you like to respond to the exporters of terror now, after the success of G20 in Srinagar?

Lt Gen Aujla: Successful meeting of G20 in Srinagar is enough to convey, not only to Pakistan but to the entire world that where India stands, today. G20 meeting here was a combined effort of everyone, who are part and parcel of daily affairs and dynamics of Kashmir valley. It (G20 in Srinagar) is a wonderful example of the collective effort that has been shown to the entire world.

The situation on the ground further exhibits to the entire world what we as a country are capable of. Its security agencies had left no stone unturned to ensure that it goes through in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Republic: You have said that the increase in Afghani terrorists as anticipated was not observed. What reasons do you attribute this to, Is the cash strapped Pakistani Army not able to afford the Afghani terrorists or there's been a fallout between them or it’s a deliberate policy shift.

Lt Gen Aujla: Initially there were apprehensions when Taliban 2.0 came at Kabul but then, the manifestation never took place. Clearly the credit goes to "Indian diplomacy", the way a country has emerged and is able to control the global affairs that itself is a testimony about where India today stands and what India as a country can achieve.

Republic: How do you view the present situation in Pakistan and how have the people of Kashmir contributed to peace in the Valley?

Lt Gen Aujla: In Pakistan, the turmoil is immense. The crisis which is emanating from the country is in every form and in every domain. It faces a severe economic and energy crisis, infighting between the political masters and the military hierarchy. Presently, Pakistan is engaged in terrorism, inflation and unemployment. It’s high time for Pakistan to look inside rather than looking at Kashmir.

Kashmir was never theirs. It belongs to us and it will remain so.The sentiments of the local population today echoes with India.The shift that we see post abrogation of Art 370, is an ample example that nobody wants to side with Pakistan. Kashmiris are well aligned with Indian democracy. Time is not far when those with radical thoughts too will get absorbed into the nationalism of the country.

Republic: Tell us about the Army’s preparedness when it comes to taking back PoK. Are there any major operational challenges that concern you, as GoC 15 Corps?

Lt Gen Aujla: When it comes to operational preparedness and readiness, everyone should count on the Indian Army. ‘What, When and Where only time will tell’.

Republic: Local voices that have remained silent for a long time are now speaking against the nexus of terrorism and its support mechanism. How do you see this change?

Lt Gen Aujla: Kashmir valley is witnessing a positive change and in the coming time, this positivity will further increase in its dimensions. Slowly this drift is getting converted into a positive environment which is emancipating from Kashmir. The population today is drifting away from terrorism. This tells us that things are moving in the right direction.

Radicalisation is a slow process but we are seeing it coming down.

Republic: Recently, a non-local was targeted by terrorists in Anantnag in south Kashmir, What does change in the profile of terrorists targets imply for the Army in particular and security checks in general. Have you noticed any ideological change in terrorists’ ideologies?

Lt Gen Aujla: Targeted killings only show frustration and cowardice on the part of terrorists. By choosing soft targets, terrorists are trying hard to put pressure on the government. The act of targeted killings indicates that the capability of terrorists today has been reduced to only soft targets.Many of them are "contract killers" who are doing criminal activity related to terrorism.

Despite all their attempts, security forces along with Jammu and Kashmir Police are focused, and many such terrorists have also been eliminated during anti-terror operations.

Republic: How do you see the incidents of terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Kashmir, despite Ceasefire agreement.

Lt Gen Aujla: To a great extent, the ceasefire agreement has been fruitful but then Pak trained terrorists are still trying to infiltrate. Their infiltration attempts have not gone down. Yes, Pakistani terrorists do make an effort. However, they (Pakistani Army that supports infiltration) forget that the Indian Army is robust on ground. It’s not easy to infiltrate 15 Corps, which is employing a combination of technology and feet on ground to thwart their nefarious designs.

Republic: Is there a changed policy on managing the LoC post ceasefire agreement at the border?

Lt Gen Aujla: Negative, we are maintaining our stance in the similar manner because the intent from the other side has not changed. There is no reason for us to change our stance. Business on LoC goes as usual. We just cannot afford to let even a single terrorist from the other side enter Kashmir.

Republic: What has lately been the trend in local recruitments to terror ranks and the funding that comes to terrorist outfits.

Lt Gen Aujla: Yes, positive development is on the ground. In the first 5 months of this year, the lowest number of local recruitment has taken place into terror ranks. These numbers are lowest compared to what we have seen over the last 34 years. Our focus is to ensure that even the last terrorist which is on the ground, is taken care of.

Republic: With improvements in the security situation, do you foresee any reduction in the deployment on the ground?

Lt Gen Aujla: At this point in time, the situation still demands that we maintain our presence, visibility on the ground and should take more time in making such decisions. So far, we have maintained all the signatures in a rightful manner at the rightful places. We have come a long way in these 34 years to achieve a peaceful situation. However, the major challenge for me is to sustain this kind of situation. We have to ensure that the last terrorist on the ground is also taken care of. Our focus is on our mission for "what we have come here for," and once that's achieved, we can take a call.

Republic: Tell us about the Army’s preparedness when it comes to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra?

Lt Gen Aujla: Indian Army will deliver like the way it has delivered in the past.Whatever the task will be assigned to us, we will do it to the fullest.I’m confident about the capacity and capability of all the agencies that are operating in Jammu and Kashmir. Whether it was G20, Amarnath yatra, or any event, it’s a "team J&K" effort that gets translated on the ground.

Republic: What’s your take on online threats issued by Pakistan sponsored terror outfits?

Lt Gen Aujla: These are pressure tactics. Nowadays, it’s the social media that runs the writ on many aspects, and these are the only avenues available with Pakistan to influence people here, which otherwise is slowly diminishing. Issuing online threats are efforts from their side to prop up their issues, do a certain amount of propaganda, play out their narratives and their themes.

Though such things are on the rise, the general public (here) is not getting aligned / influenced in the manner they (Pakistan terror outfits) want things to put across.

Kashmiri people have understood this sinister design and are able to differentiate between good and bad for themselves. This change in the psychology of the Kashmiri population indicates the rejection of the ‘fake Pakistani narrative’ being played in the Kashmir valley.

Republic: How do you view the role of the NIA and other investigating agencies, when it comes to cracking down on terror?

Lt Gen Aujla: All the agencies are doing marvellous jobs. It’s a collective effort and agencies are working on the floor of the valley collectively. With their action, faith and trust of the public is increasing with the agencies. The good work being done by the agencies here, is being watched by the entire world.