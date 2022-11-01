Lt General Ajai Kumar Singh Assumes Charge Of Army Southern Command In Pune

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh assumed the role of the Army Commander of the Southern Army command on November 1, from Lt Gen JS Nain, who steered the formation over the last two years. On taking charge, the General Officer laid a wreath at Pune's War Memorial, in a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen heroes. The occasion was followed by a traditional Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command.

An alumnus of St Gabriel's Academy, Roorkee and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, the General officer has been decorated with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and has a comprehensive and well rounded operational experience through varied command and staff appointments tenanted during his military career.

Operational experience

He was commissioned in December 1984 into the Eleventh Gorkha Rifles and commanded a battalion initially as part of Strike Corps and subsequently in Jammu & Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC). The Lt Gen commanded a Brigade in Rann Sector, a counter Insurgency force in Jammu & Kashmir and the strategically important Trishakti Corps in the eastern sector.

He is academically inclined and an ardent reader with an interest in spirituality, mythology, military history and nature. He is a graduate of Defence Service Staff College, Wellington on a competitive vacancy and attended the National Defence College (NDC) Course.

The General Officer has been an Instructor at Commando School, Belgaum and has also tenanted a foreign assignment with Military Wing at the Indian embassy, in Nepal. Among the many staff appointments held by Lt Gen Singh include the Director, Military Operations Branch, Deputy Director General, Discipline & Vigilance, Additional Director General of Military Operations and Director General of Operations & Logistics branch at the IHQ of MoD (Army). As an apt recognition of his devotion to duty, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, two Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards and a General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation card.

