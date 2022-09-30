Gen Anil Chauhan Takes Charge As New CDS; Pays Homage At National War Memorial In Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan (retired) on Friday, September paid tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country, by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

Addressing the media after the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, the newly appointed CDS Anil Chauhan said that he is proud to assume the responsibility of the highest rank in the Indian Armed Forces. "I am feeling very proud to take charge as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). I will try to fulfil the expectations of the three defence forces as the Chief of Defence Staff. Whatever security-related challenges we are facing, we will try to overcome them together and jointly," CDS Gen Anil Chauhan said.

#LIVE | I am feeling very proud to take charge as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan



Tune in here to watch - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/hk9EIw4epJ — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022



Notably, a decorated Army officer, 61-year-old Chauhan who will also function as Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, was given a Guard of Honour at the South Block in Delhi. The new CDS also met Army chief General Manoj Pande and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari along with Navy vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Marshal BR Krishna.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan receives the Guard of Honour at the South Block, Delhi pic.twitter.com/IPBBMgBfqq — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) becomes the 2nd CDS

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retired) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat. In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments.

Anil Chauhan, who has been decorated with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM and VSM has significant experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India. Notably, he was commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. Born on 18th May 1961, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.