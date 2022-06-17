There's more than meets the eye, highlighted Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs Lieutenant General Anil Puri as protests against the Agnipath scheme continued in many states in India on June 17. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Lieutenant General Anil Puri highlighted how the Union Defence Ministry of the Government of India had made amendments to the set age of 17.5-21 years, raising the upper age limit to 23, and asserted that it had been done to 'capture the youth of the country'.

"This is the first time we are giving an opportunity to the youth for a short duration as well as a long duration format because there are many people who are good but they cannot sign up for a long tenure. So, they will have an opportunity to come with us, train with us, change their lifestyle, and take the ethos back to society, said Lt Gen Anil Puri.

'Two schemes announced on June 14, why protest against just one?'

During the exclusive conversation, Lt General Anil Puri pointed out how two schemes were announced by the Central government on June 14. ''One said 10 lakh jobs are available for the next one and a half years in all Departments and Ministries, and the other one promised only 46,000 to 50,000 jobs in the Defence sector,'' Lt. General Puri said. The Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs then cast his apprehensions about why only one was becoming an issue of contention.

Bringing to attention the coaching centres that prepare the aspirants, Lt Gen Anil Puri apprised, "It is in the rural areas where these people have been called to one place over the last two years, and made wrong promises to. Now, these promises are being broken so this man or woman or whoever it is, is trying to find an escape route by putting these people on the streets, which is so wrong."

Lt Gen Anil Puri further said, ''Also, there are elements within us who don't want stability, they just want any issue. I would want these people to come on the streets and fight for 10 lakh jobs, they are not doing so."

The Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs also had a word of caution for those out on the streets, who he believed were destroying their careers. ''There's no way we will take these people who are ever captured on photographs by cameras, and later their Aadhar card is fixed with us, it is all interconnected today. So by tying the small bandanas on their faces, I am so sorry...we can only fool ourselves," Lt Gen Anil Puri stated.

'We will find the right people'

Exuding hope that they will be able to pick the right ones from the lot, Lieutenant General Anil Puri went on to list down why the Agnipath scheme was actually a blessing in disguise. "We get a person whom we select in the first cut, then we do another cut after four years and keep the best. Who is leading him? The people who are already experienced, who have been in service 5 yrs, 6 yrs, 7 years, and people like us who have crossed the hill in terms of leading.

Now these kids have gone through two selection processes, so we are actually getting the green, plus they are young, they are trainable, they are aged 25-27, you can't have it better than this."

