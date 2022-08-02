Lt Gen Daljit Singh Appointed As Honorary Surgeon To President Of India Droupadi Murmu

Lieutenant General Daljit Singh, Director General of Medical Services (Army), has been appointed as Honorary Surgeon to President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the Indian Army informed in an official statement.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25. The President is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Who is Lt Gen Daljit Singh?

The Lieutenant General is an alumnus of the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. He was commissioned in the Air Force on December 17, 1983. He holds an MD degree in Paediatrics from Pune University. He also has DNB (Pediatrics) from the National Board of Exams (NBE) and DM (Neonatology) from PGIMER Chandigarh.

Currently, he is the senior-most paediatrician and neonatologist in Armed Forces Medical Services. In September 2021, he was permanently seconded to Army.

"During his 38 years of service, he has held numerous professional appointments including Senior Advisor Pediatrics & Neonatology at CHAF Bengaluru, CH (SC) Pune and 7 Air Force Hospital Kanpur, Consultant Pediatrics and Neonatology at CHAF, Bengaluru and Principal Medical Officer at HQ Central Air Command Allahabad," according to India Army's official website.

He is also a Post Graduate examiner of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (Bengaluru), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (Nashik), National Board of Examinations (New Delhi) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (Chandigarh).

Lt Gen Daljit Singh was awarded the Chief of the Air Staff Commendation in 2006 and the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation in 2011. He has also been awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020 for his outstanding and meritorious service to the Armed forces.