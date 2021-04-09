Lt Gen DP Pandey Addresses Conference, Warns Anyone 'picking Up Arms Against Country'

The Indian Army has braced up to take action against those who are picking up arms against India in the Kashmir valley. General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey during a joint press conference on Friday warned the people who are opting to pick up arms against India and said that they will be neutralised if they will not surrender. He also said that the priority of the security forces will be to stop the militant recruitment adding that they will be monitoring the social media where youth are being radicalised.

"Anyone who picks arms against the State will be neutralized if they do not surrender. The priority of security forces will be to stop militant recruitment, bust Open Working Group (OWG) networks, and monitor the social media where youth are being radicalized," he said.

Lieutenant General Pandey also said that many families from the Valley "come to us and ask for help to prevent radicalisation. Some parents even request us to keep their children in jails so that they don't indulge in illegal activities."

Lt Gen DP Pandey, who held a joint press conference with Kashmir IGP also said that the civil administration, Army, and police are making efforts to make Valley a better place.

During the press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar also revealed that a total of seven militants were killed in twin encounters in south Kashmir on Friday. The gunfight began in the afternoon after a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI/Representative Image)