Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon Speaks About Normalcy In Valley, Highlights Army's Effort

Outgoing Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday elaborated on the threat of improvised explosive device (IED) and stated that the Indian Army is taking steps to control it. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he opined on the changes in the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, and the subsequent bifurcation of the State into two union territories

Lt. Gen further emphasised on the 'reduction of terror activities, protests, stone-pelting and overall gathering of the crowd' and claimed that the signs of 'peace, calm and normalcy' are for everyone to see.

"The reduction of terror activities in the valley is only part of it. There has been a reduction in protests, stone pelting, and crowds gathering for one reason or another is almost negligible. The posters which used to come up threatening people are to the zero levels. Kashmiri people want peace, they want their kids to have a good career, and they don't want to be tensed that there could be a terrorist attack or searches by security forces. The signs of peace, calm and normalcy are for everyone to see," said Lt General.

Anti-terror operations

Revealing that Pakistan is still attempting to infiltrate into the valley through various routes, Lt. Gen KJS Dhillon also said that the Pakistan Army headed by Gen Qamar Bajwa has been refuging terrorists in their Army post, further guiding them towards the Line of Control (LoC).

"The concept is, Pakistan is still infiltrating or attempting to. We had an incident, Pakistani national terrorist was intercepted. They are waiting for the snow to melt. Every day we have skirmishes on the Line of Control where they are attempting to enter. Pakistan Army is actively supporting infiltration. They even house the terrorists and infiltrators in their post and guide them to the LoC, so that is what the Pakistan Army is doing. This trend is going to continue. It is evident in LoC, passes were blocked because of snow, they used an alternate route. But there is nothing to worry about that. We'll look after it," Lt Gen Dhillon added.

