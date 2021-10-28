Last Updated:

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Takes Over As General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps

White Knight Corps is responsible for Line of Control and hinterland in Jammu region. Lt Gen Manjinder Singh has taken over as GoC from Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar

Written By
Gursimran Singh
Manjinder Singh

IMAGE: Indian Army


Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Thursday took over as General officer commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar. Lt. Gen Singh was earlier posted as the chief of staff, headquarters, Western Command. White Knight Corps is responsible for the Line of Control and hinterland in the Jammu region.

Singh has taken charge at a time when the longest-running Counter-Terror Operation is underway in Bhatta Durriyan forests of Poonch districts for 18 days and the Indian Army has lost nine of its brave hearts in the ongoing operation and terrorists are still at large taking advantage of dense forest cover. Lt. General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into 19 MADRAS Regiment on 20 December 1986.

He has commanded a battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir; an infantry brigade at the Line of Control (LoC) and an infantry division as part of the Strike Corps and has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan. Lt. General Manjinder Singh has also attended various prestigious courses such as the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and also had the distinction to attend the National Defence College in Thailand.

Image: Indian Army

READ | Indian Army veteran backs NCB's Sameer Wankhede, lauds his fight against drug menace
READ | Rajnath Singh praises Indian Army, says Centre 'focused on ensuring welfare of soldiers'
READ | Infantry Day: IAF recalls role of Parashurama aircraft in lifting army men to J&K in 1947
READ | J&K LG marks 75th year of Indian Army's Air Induction to evict Pakistan; dedicates song
READ | Amit Shah says education is important, 'No nation can develop with an army of illiterates"
Tags: Manjinder Singh, White Knight Corps, Jammu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND