Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Takes Over As General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh on Thursday took over as General officer commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar. Lt. Gen Singh was earlier posted as the chief of staff, headquarters, Western Command. White Knight Corps is responsible for the Line of Control and hinterland in the Jammu region.

Singh has taken charge at a time when the longest-running Counter-Terror Operation is underway in Bhatta Durriyan forests of Poonch districts for 18 days and the Indian Army has lost nine of its brave hearts in the ongoing operation and terrorists are still at large taking advantage of dense forest cover. Lt. General Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into 19 MADRAS Regiment on 20 December 1986.

He has commanded a battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir; an infantry brigade at the Line of Control (LoC) and an infantry division as part of the Strike Corps and has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan. Lt. General Manjinder Singh has also attended various prestigious courses such as the Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and also had the distinction to attend the National Defence College in Thailand.

Image: Indian Army