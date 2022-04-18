Lt Gen Manoj Pande To Be India's Next Chief Of Army Staff; Will Succeed COAS Gen Naravane

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, on Monday, has become the first engineer to be appointed as India's Army Chief. Lt Gen Pande was the Vice-Chief of the Army, who will now take over the post of COAS from General MM Naravane.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, who is Vice Chief of the Army, will become the senior-most army officer when General Naravane retires on April 30.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. He has attended the Staff College, Camberley in the United Kingdom, after which he returned to India and was appointed Brigade Major of a mountain brigade and a corps in the Northeast.

After getting promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he has served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. In his 39-year military career, Lt Gen Pande has commanded the 117 Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K. He further went on to command an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the LOC in J&K.

Lt Gen Pande has also completed the Higher Command Course from the Army War College, Mhow, after which he was appointed Colonel Q at HQ 8 Mountain Division. He has also served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command before taking charge of the Eastern Command in 2021.