Lt. Gen. Menon Reviews Snow Leopard Brigade That Outsmarted Chinese Troops Last Year

14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade on Thursday. PRO Defence Srinagar tweeted, “Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh.”

Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

The integrated manoeuvre and live-fire exercise were conducted at the super high-altitude area of over 15,000 feet. The troops of the Snow Leopard Brigade are known for their expertise in high-altitude mountain warfare and have proved their excellence on the battlefield multiple times.

During the Indo-China border conflict last year, the troops of this brigade outsmarted the Chinese troops across several heights in the southern bank of Pangong Tso to get a hold over the positions acquired by the Chinese. As India was well-rehearsed in its combat skills over the heights, the Indian Army could dictate the terms of the agreement later as the Chinese knew they had a disadvantage.

The heights and the features of the tricky mountainous region have given India a tactical as well as a strategic boost. Due to the victory last year, the Indian Army's Special Forces now have control over several friction points.

Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon and his importance to the brigade

As tensions intensified last year at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon was introduced as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, which is also known as the Fire and Fury Corps. He stepped in to replace Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, who was on his way to Dehra Dun after completing his one-year stint as the corps commander.

He then took charge of the Commandant of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. He was also involved in the high-level meet of September 21, 2020, as it was the first-ever military and diplomatic meeting between India and China. Lieutenant General P.G.K. Menon has previous experience in dealing with the Chinese.

(With ANI inputs)