Lt Gen Sharma, Coursemate Of CDS Bipin Rawat Says ‘he Is A Fighter’ Amid IAF Chopper Crash

In an unfortunate accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 13 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries. Lieutenant General Rakesh Sharma, who is a batchmate and coursemate of General Bipin Rawat, talked to Republic Media Network.

Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma was with Gen Bipin Rawat during three years of National Defence Academy (NDA) and then during the service. While speaking to Republic, Gen Rakesh Sharma shared that the particular incident has sent 'tremor and shock waves' not only in the army or the armed forces but in the entire country.

Describing the fateful accident, Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma said, "CDS, who is the highest functionary of the three combined services, who was on the official visit to the DSSC staff college and the helicopter crashed. Gen Bipin Rawat is a fighter and soldier, who when we were in the NDA Pune, had the spirit of always defeating what was coming in front of him."

He added, "I am very sure that this time around whatever it may be, he will come out of it. Not only me, but the entire country is also praying for him. We want him to come back and take over the command of the CDS. He has proven that he is worthy of his medals and has shown how strong he is as a man with the statement. And he has been giving a defeating kind of response to Pakistan and China. We need him to handle at this critical moment."

"I also remember in the NDA, because of some medical reason, he was slightly laid back. Despite that small setback in NDA which is the stepping stone, he fought all this and rose to become the first-ever CDS. I salute my friend, my sports-mate. We were together when the URI incident took place. I was Director-General Operation Logistics and he was the Vice-Chief of the Army staff. We served together even in the Army headquarters. He is the one we bid adieu when I retired from the service. Gen Bipin Rawat is a very strong soldier and he will come out it."

IAF helicopter crash

The people onboard the IAF helicopter was CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal. The accident occurred between Coimbatore and Sulur at about 12.30 pm, sources said.

It is learnt that the Chief of Defence Staff was travelling to the Wellington Staff College for a lecture which was scheduled at 2.45 pm. The situation is being monitored by the Director-General of Military Operations as well as Army Chief MM Naravane. Sources have hinted that poor weather led to the accident. CDS Bipin Rawat has been admitted to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu, and is currently undergoing treatment. As per sources, General Rawat is under the care and observation of the doctors at the military hospital.

Image: PTI/Republicworld