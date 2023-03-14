Army Commander Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi lauded Lieutenant Rigzin Chorol for fighting all obstacles and becoming the first Women officer from Ladakh, realising her husband's dreams who made a supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"Honouring an Icon for women from Ladakh," the statement was posted by the official Twitter account of Northern Command - Indian Army.

Chorol became the pride of Ladakh after becoming the first woman from the cold region to be commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army. Last year, she passed out from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Along with her, 35 women cadets also passed from the academy.

The woman Lieutenant had lost her husband Rifleman Rigzin Kendal of three Ladakh Scouts in a tragic incident while he was posted on duty. Following this, she prepared for the OTA and successfully got herself selected for the premier institute.

Rigzin Chorol's passing out parade in Chennai

After a rigorous training program of 11 months, her family proudly witnessed the passing out parade of the SSC W28 Course in OTA Chennai. Chorol pursued her education in economics and wanted to fulfill her late husband's dream.

While interacting with the media, Rigzin narrated how her journey began when she wanted to join the organisation and serve the nation, exactly as her husband did.

#WATCH | Lt Rigzin Chorol commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army after passing out from Officers' Training Academy. Hailing from Ladakh, she fulfilled the dream of her late husband, Rfn Rigzin Khandap (3 LADAKH SCOUTS)



Video source: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/74vJDxodNb — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

1st Woman officer from Ladakh Rigzin Chorol speaks on her journey

Speaking about her training, Rigzin Chorol said, "My journey started from the day I decided to join Officers Training Academy. My husband served the nation for so many years and it was his dream to become an officer, so I decided to join the organisation. We have trained rigorously for 11 months. It was extremely difficult for me to stay away from my child. I took this decision for the benefit of my child."

She added, "I am sure my husband will be proud of his wife."