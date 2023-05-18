Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas Along LoC In Rajouri & Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Northern Army Commander and Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi today visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

He encouraged the troops and units deployed there to be fully prepared to meet all contingencies. The visit of the Army Commander assumes significance in view of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22-24.

The two military outposts along LOC in Poonch and Rashtriya Rifles in the Rajouri sector were inspected by the Army Commander. He went through the operational readiness and also reviewed the counter-infiltration grid and procedures.

He appreciated the measures adopted and lauded the troops for maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. This is the fourth visit of the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) to the Rajouri-Poonch sector since the April 20 terror attack on an army vehicle that killed five personnel.