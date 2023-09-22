Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Strategic Uri Sector, Commends Forces For Op Khanda

In a resolute demonstration of commitment to safeguarding the Line of Control (LoC) and bolstering operational preparedness, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Army Commander of Northern Command, recently embarked on a visit to units stationed in Rampur. Additionally, he also conducted an inspection of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion situated in the Pir Panjal Ranges. This visit was meticulously aimed at assessing the operational readiness of the combined security forces stationed in these strategically vital areas.

During his comprehensive visit, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was offered an intricate briefing on the intricacies of the Dynamic Counter Infiltration grid. This presentation illuminated the modern techniques and strategies that have been adopted to augment the efficiency and effectiveness of operations in the region.

In a remarkable display of leadership and solidarity, the Army Commander personally engaged with troops hailing from multiple security forces, which included the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP). Lt Gen Dwivedi used this opportunity to convey his appreciation and felicitate the commendable efforts of the Indian Army and JKP in successfully executing Operation KHANDA.

Operation KHANDA in Uri- A Joint Endeavor of Indian Security Forces

Operation KHANDA, a significant and highly strategic initiative, was launched as a joint operation by various Indian security forces, including the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This meticulously planned operation was a response to critical intelligence inputs that necessitated immediate action.

Focused on the Uri sector of Baramulla, Operation KHANDA had a clear and vital objective – to neutralize the threat posed by infiltrating terrorists. It showcased a collaborative and synchronized effort of multiple security forces working in tandem.

As a result of this meticulously coordinated operation, three terrorists were effectively neutralized. The bodies of two of these terrorists have been successfully recovered. However, the recovery of the third terrorist's body faced challenges due to interference from Pakistani posts situated across the border. The operation is currently ongoing, with the security forces leaving no stone unturned in their mission to complete the task and retrieve the remaining terrorist's body.

Additonally, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi acompanied by the GOC of Vajra Division visited the Tithwal Chilehana Crossing Point (TCCP). Situated on the Kishenganga River, the Tithwal Chilehana Crossing Point (TCCP) the formation headquarters in Tangdhar, Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, hold immense strategic significance in the Indian Army's operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC). TCCP serves as a vital crossing point, facilitating logistical and troop movements in the region. Its control is crucial for maintaining access to key areas and preventing any unauthorized crossings.

The formation headquarters in Tangdhar serves as a command-and-control center, overseeing operations in the region. Its strategic location allows for efficient coordination of troops and resources, ensuring a rapid response to emerging security challenges. Together, these locations play a pivotal role in bolstering the Indian Army's readiness and capabilities in the sensitive border region of Jammu and Kashmir.