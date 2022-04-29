Lt General BS Raju Appointed New Vice Chief Of Army Staff; To Assume Office On May 1

Lieutenant General BS Raju has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) succeeding the new Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande. The Indian Army announced the appointment of BS Raju through a Twitter post on April 29 and revealed the new VCOAS will assume office starting 1 May 2022. Following BS Raju's appointment, General MM Naravane along with other top officials extended their best wishes.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy congratulate Lieutenant General BS Raju on being appointed as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff #VCOAS of #IndianArmy. Lt Gen BS Raju will assume the appointment of #VCOAS on 01 May 2022.#IndianArmy#InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/kM6q6n3g67 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2022

More about VCOAS BS Raju

Born in Karnataka's Davanagere district, BS Raju is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Pune. He first entered the Army in 1984 under the Jat Regiment after graduating from the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the United Kingdom's Royal College of Defence Studies. Before being appointed as the VCOAS, the veteran officer was serving as the Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Having functioned as the commander on multiple occasions, VCOAS Raju has offered his services in Kashmir for five tenures since his entry into the army and has led forces to eliminate terrorism in the Union Territory. Owing to his service, the officer has won multiple accolades which include Yudh Seva Medal, Siachin Glacier Medal, Videsh Seva Medal, Sainya Seva Medal as well as the Special Service Medal.

BS Raju to succeed Manoj Pande

The new VCOAS will succeed Manoj Pande who was recently appointed as the Chief of Army Staff after General MM Naravane, who will retire on April 30. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers, one of the regiments in the Corps of Engineers in December 1982. He has attended the Staff College, Camberley in the United Kingdom, after which he returned to India and was appointed Brigade Major of a mountain brigade and a corps in the Northeast.

After getting promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he has served as the Chief Engineer at the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. In his 39-year military career, Lt Gen Pande has commanded the 117 Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control (LOC) in J&K. He further went on to command an engineer regiment during Operation Parakram in the Pallanwala sector along the LOC in J&K.